Seattle Police investigate shooting in Rainier Beach neighborhood, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in South Seattle on Tuesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 reports of shots fired and a vehicle speeding away near the corner of Rainier Ave. S and 54th Ave. S. This area is in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

When the police arrived, they located multiple spent shell casings. Businesses in the area were damaged by gunfire.

The suspects had already fled the scene.

While investigating, police responded to the corner of Rainier Ave. S and S 2nd St. in Renton. It was there that police located the victim of the shooting.

Police spoke to the 20-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and a graze wound to his head. Authorities say he was also carrying a firearm.

The victim was treated by Renton firefighters and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

People who were with the gunshot victim were arrested at the scene for driving under the influence. The victim’s car was damaged by gunfire, and it was transferred to the SPD’s vehicle processing room.

Detectives from the SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

