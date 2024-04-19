Man shot twice in South Seattle drive-by, suspect unknown

Seattle Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Brighton neighborhood that left a man with two gunshot wounds in his back.

Police say they received reports about shots fired in the area of S Othello St. and Rainier Ave. S around 12:15 p.m.

Officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot twice in the back. He was provided medical aid and later transported to Harborview in stable condition.

SPD says the man was shot as he was standing near a parked vehicle, and the vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or suspect.

Detectives are now working to find out what led up to the shooting and identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

