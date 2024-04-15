Police investigate fatal shooting in Bellingham; 1 dead

article

Bellingham Police are investigating a fatal shooting from early Monday morning.

Officers were called just after 3:00 a.m. to reports of shots fired in a wooded area on Tull Rd, just off Kellogg Rd near Bellingham’s Cordata neighborhood.

Authorities say when they arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound "loaded into a cart." A group of people surrounded the victim and appeared to be helping him, but would not identify themselves to officers.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Police then served search warrants to investigate the wooded area, which is private property. Bellingham SWAT was called to assist, and police used K9 units and a drone to search for victims and evidence.

Authorities believe they found the location where the shooting occurred, but did not say if they identified a suspect.

MORE CRIME HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 NEWS:

2 injured in overnight Parkland shooting outside bar

Florida man gets 20 years in prison for traveling to WA to sexually abuse teen

Kitsap County deputies search for 'kissing theft' suspects

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Bellingham Police detectives at (360) 778-8770, or submit a tip to the Bellingham Police website, referencing case number 24B20913.