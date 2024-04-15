2 injured in overnight Parkland shooting outside bar

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of injuring two people in a shooting outside the Lady Luck Bar in the Parkland area on Sunday.

Deputies say around 2:02 a.m., they heard several gunshots and saw multiple people fleeing from a parking lot off Pacific Avenue S.

Deputies located two victims: a 37-year-old man who had a graze wound and a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The 37-year-old was cleared at the scene, and the 30-year-old was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Surveillance video showed an altercation happening outside the bar, with one man firing a gun. The two victims were unrelated bystanders, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Deputies recovered a handgun in the parking lot which was believed to have been used in the shooting. It came back as stolen from Seattle, PCSD says.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Department at (253) 798-7530 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

