Driving stolen cars with kids in the backseat; 2 arrested in Parkland

Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday for driving stolen cars in Parkland.

On Tuesday around 1:00 p.m., a deputy on patrol located two cars pull into an apartment complex near 108th St S and Park Ave S. The deputy suspected the cars had been reported stolen.

They called in a backup deputy, and both went to contact the suspects.

When they approached, suspects got out of both cars—a 36-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.

The woman picked up a child from the backseat, and she and the man quickly tried to walk away toward an apartment, but deputies stopped them.

Both suspects were detained.

Deputies saw an eight-year-old boy in one of the stolen cars, and the woman admitted she was his mother. After running the plates, one of the cars had been reported stolen in Tacoma. The other car was not reported stolen, but deputies saw student paperwork for Pacific Lutheran University in the car.

They reached out to the school, which contacted the student and reported the car was no longer where they had parked it.

Both suspects were booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle. The woman also had a separate warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle. Authorities say she was carrying a set of shaved keys.

The children were released to their grandmother, the sheriff’s office said.