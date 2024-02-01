Expand / Collapse search

North Bend death investigation: 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated February 7, 2024 10:18AM
North Bend
FOX 13 Seattle

NORTH BEND, Wash. - Police investigating the deaths of two people in North Bend last week ruled the incident a murder-suicide.

On Jan. 31, the Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD) launched a death investigation after two people were found dead inside an apartment in the 900 block of Stone Brook Dr. SW – which is just west of I-90 near North Bend Premium Outlets.

Stock photo of a police light. Getty Images

According to the SPD, maintenance workers discovered the body of a man during a welfare check as part of a formal eviction process.

During the initial investigation, officers discovered a woman’s body inside a large freezer located inside the apartment’s garage. 

The Coalition of Small Police Agencies Major Crimes Task Force and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office were called to investigate further.

Featured

Washington gun retailer faces multimillion-dollar penalty for illegal sales: AG
article

Washington gun retailer faces multimillion-dollar penalty for illegal sales: AG

Washington State Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson held a press conference on Tuesday announcing a multimillion-dollar resolution against a local gun retailer for illegally selling high-capacity magazines.

Though the investigation remains ongoing, evidence suggests this was an isolated murder-suicide incident, according to the SPD.

After autopsies were complete, it was ruled that the man, 60-year-old David E. Loewe, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman, 60-year-old Judy M. Loewe, was killed by a single gunshot wound before being placed in the freezer.

The SPD says the next of kin has been notified.

Featured

'Shockingly, this plane was delivered without the bolts': Local attorney reacts to Boeing NTSB report
article

'Shockingly, this plane was delivered without the bolts': Local attorney reacts to Boeing NTSB report

It's been one month since a door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 with more than 170 people on board. 

This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.