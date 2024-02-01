North Bend death investigation: 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide

Police investigating the deaths of two people in North Bend last week ruled the incident a murder-suicide.

On Jan. 31, the Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD) launched a death investigation after two people were found dead inside an apartment in the 900 block of Stone Brook Dr. SW – which is just west of I-90 near North Bend Premium Outlets.

Stock photo of a police light. Getty Images

According to the SPD, maintenance workers discovered the body of a man during a welfare check as part of a formal eviction process.

During the initial investigation, officers discovered a woman’s body inside a large freezer located inside the apartment’s garage.

The Coalition of Small Police Agencies Major Crimes Task Force and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office were called to investigate further.

Though the investigation remains ongoing, evidence suggests this was an isolated murder-suicide incident, according to the SPD.

After autopsies were complete, it was ruled that the man, 60-year-old David E. Loewe, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman, 60-year-old Judy M. Loewe, was killed by a single gunshot wound before being placed in the freezer.

The SPD says the next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.