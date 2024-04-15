Kitsap County deputies search for 'kissing theft' suspects

Kitsap County deputies are looking for a couple suspected in what they call a "kissing theft."

On April 9, a man was leaving the Lowe's in Bremerton around 4:40 p.m. when a woman in a parked SUV called him over.

Investigators said when the man got closer, the woman pulled him to the window, started hugging and kissing him as he tried to pull away.

During the struggle, the woman stole the necklace the man was wearing. The necklace was worth $5,000, according to deputies.

The theft was caught on surveillance cameras.

Deputies also said another man, who was seen driving the SUV involved in the theft, was captured on store surveillance.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are also investigating a similar incident at the Costco in Silverdale. The two are suspected of doing the same theft to a woman on April 10.

