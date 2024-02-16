Makeup thieves caught on camera with child sitting in nearby shopping cart

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information on several makeup thieves that were recently caught on camera in Silverdale.

Detectives believe three women are involved; two that took items from a display case, and another that worked as a lookout, distracting store employees.

The Sheriff's Office estimates around $2,000 worth of cosmetics were stolen. A child was also seen sitting in a nearby shopping cart as the two women were stealing makeup products.

The theft took place on Wednesday, February 14, at a Grocery Outlet store.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case number K24-001403.

This theft comes after Lynnwood Police arrested two people in a Romanian traveling retail theft group who stole $12,000 worth of products from a business on February 1.

Lynnwood PD said the cosmetics the thieves stole are being sold for pennies on the dollar and shipped across state lines.