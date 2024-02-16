Makeup thieves caught on camera with child sitting in nearby shopping cart
SILVERDALE, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information on several makeup thieves that were recently caught on camera in Silverdale.
Detectives believe three women are involved; two that took items from a display case, and another that worked as a lookout, distracting store employees.
The Sheriff's Office estimates around $2,000 worth of cosmetics were stolen. A child was also seen sitting in a nearby shopping cart as the two women were stealing makeup products.
The theft took place on Wednesday, February 14, at a Grocery Outlet store.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case number K24-001403.
This theft comes after Lynnwood Police arrested two people in a Romanian traveling retail theft group who stole $12,000 worth of products from a business on February 1.
Lynnwood PD said the cosmetics the thieves stole are being sold for pennies on the dollar and shipped across state lines.