Makeup thieves caught on camera with child sitting in nearby shopping cart

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Video released by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office shows a group of women stealing thousands of dollars worth of makeup from a Silverdale Grocery Outlet, and deputies are asking the public for information on the suspects.

SILVERDALE, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information on several makeup thieves that were recently caught on camera in Silverdale.

Detectives believe three women are involved; two that took items from a display case, and another that worked as a lookout, distracting store employees.

The Sheriff's Office estimates around $2,000 worth of cosmetics were stolen. A child was also seen sitting in a nearby shopping cart as the two women were stealing makeup products.

The theft took place on Wednesday, February 14, at a Grocery Outlet store.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case number K24-001403.

This theft comes after Lynnwood Police arrested two people in a Romanian traveling retail theft group who stole $12,000 worth of products from a business on February 1.

Lynnwood Police recovered over $12,000 worth of cosmetics from a suspected Romanian retail theft group earlier this month.

Lynnwood PD said the cosmetics the thieves stole are being sold for pennies on the dollar and shipped across state lines.