AMBER Alert activated for abducted Bremerton 4-year-old

The Washington State Patrol has activated an AMBER Alert for a 4-year-old boy who was abducted out of Bremerton.

Police say Teddy Templeton was taken from his bed by 39-year-old Shannon Michelle Isabell, who has made threats to harm herself and the child.

WSP says they are looking for a blue 2005 Kia Spectra sedan with WA license plate BER2466.

Teddy is 4 feet tall, 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Isabell is 5'2", 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what the two are wearing.

WSP says Isabell is Templeton's biological mother, and abducted him at midnight on Sunday.

If you see Templeton, Isabell or the blue Kia Spectra, call 911 immediately.

Teddy Templeton (left), Shannon Michelle Isabell (top right) and blue Kia Spectra

