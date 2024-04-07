Burglars use U-Haul to break into Shoreline gas station

Shoreline Police are looking for two suspects in a gas station burglary that happened early Friday morning.

The gas station owner sent FOX 13 Seattle surveillance video of the crime, which happened around 5 a.m.

The video shows one of the suspects hooking up a rope to the front door, getting in the U-Haul, and someone in the driver's seat hits the gas, ripping the door open.

Featured article

As the suspect is leaving the store, they try to stuff merchandise in the front seat, but a display case smashes to the ground, sending things flying all over the parking lot.

The burglar is then seen quickly grabbing items off the ground, hopping back in the U-Haul and taking off in the truck.

The owner of the gas station, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX 13 Seattle his family has lived in Shoreline for over three decades, but now they no longer feel safe.

"To me, police are not doing their own job," he said. "I was really really frustrated at that time and I told the police officer, 'I mean, you guys need to step up.' Otherwise, we feel really unsafe, my employees feel unsafe."

Anyone who recognizes the burglar or has any information that can help in the investigation is asked to contact Shoreline Police.

