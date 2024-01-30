Detectives investigate homicide in Shoreline, no suspects identified

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Shoreline late Monday night.

Officers were called around 10:15 p.m. to reports of a man lying unresponsive on the ground near Forest Park Dr NE and 15th Ave NE. The caller said the man was lying face down and bleeding.

Police and fire personnel arrived and found the victim, but were unable to resuscitate him.

King County detectives were called in to investigate. According to authorities, the man was in his early 20s and had been shot at least once.

RELATED: Murdered cab driver’s stolen vehicle located, person of interest in custody

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting, and no suspects have been identified yet.