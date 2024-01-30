Murdered cab driver’s stolen vehicle located, one step closer to finding suspect

The vehicle that belonged to a Tumwater cab driver who was murdered, and his body dumped at Southcenter Mall, was located almost two weeks after the homicide investigation began.

Tukwila Police say 34-year-old Nick Hokema’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in the parking lot on Monday, Jan. 15. On the following Thursday, police reported they were looking for his red Toyota Camry with "RediCab" markings.

On Tuesday morning, the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) announced that the vehicle, and only the vehicle, was recovered in the Redmond Ridge neighborhood on Sunday.

The Tukwila Police Department then retrieved the vehicle from the KCSO to continue their ongoing investigation. Currently, there is still no suspect information, nor a motive for the killing.

FOX 13 spoke to the victim’s girlfriend last Saturday, and in a tearful plea, she left this message for whoever was driving around in his car after the murder:

"You don’t know what you took from me," said Nicole Sharkody. "Maybe you’re not involved. Maybe someone gave you the car, but you need to come forward and say something. This is the man I loved, and he’s gone."

Since learning of her boyfriend’s death, Sharkody has been seeking answers.

"I check Facebook for any updates," she said. "We have a page ‘Justice for Nick Hockema’ and I check that too, in case anyone has seen or says anything."

To help with funeral costs, friends and family have set up a GoFundMe account. If you would like to donate, click here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.