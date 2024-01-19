Expand / Collapse search

Cab driver killed while working, body dumped in Southcenter Mall parking lot

Cab driver killed, body dumped in Southcenter Mall parking lot

The suspect stole his cab and has not been caught.

TUKWILA, Wash. - A killer may be on the loose in Tukwila, and they could be pretending to be a cab driver.

Tukwila Police reported on Thursday they are looking for a red cab connected to a homicide.

Tukwila Police say a cab driver was stabbed to death when he was working, and the suspect dumped his body in a parking lot at the Southcenter Mall and stole his cab. 

Nick Hokema's body was found in the parking lot around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. The medical examiner said the 34-year-old was stabbed multiple times. 

"I’m torn up inside. I’m crying like crazy, ok. I mean, this is my son for heaven’s sake," said Hardy Hokema. Hokema is dealing with the tragedy of losing his firstborn and only son, while he is two states away in California.

"This is unjust, ok. I don’t wish this on anybody," he said.

The person responsible for killing Nick Hokema is still out there. 

"I want to honor Nick in his life, and one way we can honor him is by bringing some closure to the situation, and I appreciate any help that you and the Seattle area can offer for my son," said Hokema.

Investigators have not released a motive for the killing and have not released any suspect information.

The only clue is Hokema’s stolen cab.

Tukwila Police say it is a red 2012 four-door Toyota Camry with "RediCab" markings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or reach out to Tips@TukwilaWa.gov regarding case: 24-304.