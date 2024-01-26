Girlfriend of cab driver murdered in Southcenter speaks out: ‘He was honest. He was the man I loved’

A tearful plea from the girlfriend of a Tumwater cab driver who was murdered, and his body left at Southcenter Mall. His girlfriend, Nicole Sharkody, is speaking out hoping someone can help track down his killer.

34-year-old Nick Hokema was driving a Redi-Cab overnight last Sunday. His body was found the next day.

"I’m in total shock," said Sharkody. "I don’t know what happened and that’s what is killing me. It feels like I’m dying, like, I can feel myself dying."

Since learning of her boyfriend’s death, Sharkody has been seeking answers.

"I check Facebook for any updates," she said. "We have a page ‘Justice for Nick Hockema’ and I check that too, in case anyone has seen or says anything."

While Tukwila Police continue to investigate this homicide, no suspect has been named.

Nick’s red 2012 Toyota Camry with RediCab markings is still missing.

It was recently spotted in unincorporated Redmond in the middle of the day on Friday, Jan. 19, but the driver fled before police arrived.

"I want to thank whoever took that picture because it gives me hope that somebody might see something and say something," said Sharkody. "Maybe they’ll catch it in time. Maybe it will happen again."

As for whoever is driving around in Nick’s car, his girlfriend has this message:

"You don’t know what you took from me," she said. "Maybe you’re not involved. Maybe someone gave you the car, but you need to come forward and say something. This is the man I loved, and he’s gone."

To help with funeral costs, friends and family have set up a GoFundMe account. If you would like to donate, click here.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Nick's vehicle to call 911 or email tips@tukwilawa.gov and refer to case number 24-304.

