Summer surge of COVID-19 causing spike in hospitalizations

Beautiful weather is here, but the COVID-19 virus isn't taking a summer break.

Across the country, health officials are reporting a rise in cases that rival numbers typically seen in the winter months.

The data in Pierce County mirrors what health officials are reporting nationally. In Pierce County, waste water tests show a summer surge of the virus and hospitalizations have also jumped since the spring.

"Right now about 2% of emergency room visits in Pierce County are due to COVID," said Dr. Jay Miller, Health Officer for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Wastewater tests and hospitalizations in Pierce County are revealing more about COVID's summer resurgence.

"We are seeing similar levels of COVID in wastewater as to what we saw back in the winter during the respiratory virus season," said Dr. Miller.

After a decline in the spring, scientists are seeing a community-level surge.

"Last year we saw a similar pattern where we had a spike in COVID in the summer," said Dr. Miller.

He says about 2% of emergency room visits in Pierce County are due to COVID, compared to about 0.5% in the spring, which amounts to a four-fold increase.

Hospitalizations show a similar pattern. Currently, 1.8% are for COVID compared to about 0.5% earlier in the spring.

Dr. Jay Miller says if you have a runny nose or respiratory problems that resemble an allergy, you may want to consider testing.

"If you have the ability to do so, get yourself tested and, regardless of that, take steps to prevent other people from getting sick," said Dr. Miller.

He says getting a vaccine is another way to protect yourself.

"That doesn’t always protect you from getting COVID, but it will protect you from getting very sick from COVID. It could also provide some protection from getting long COVID," said Miller.

For high-risk groups, wearing a mask and avoiding large indoor crowds is something to consider.

"Outdoor events are generally quite safe, so people generally don’t need to worry about outdoor events, but the biggest thing to think about is indoor spaces where there a lot of people," said Dr. Miller.

Since the fall, Miller says they've seen about 90 deaths from COVID in Pierce County. That's compared to less than 10 influenza deaths during that same time period.

