Tacoma PD: Man holds store owner at gunpoint over cup of ice

Tacoma Police say a man pulled a gun on someone over a cup of ice.

Investigators say it happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at an unnamed business on the 3600 block of S Center Street.

Police say a woman walked into the business, grabbed a cup of ice and walked out of the building without paying.

The woman walked toward a tan truck, where a man was waiting for her. The owner of the business went to the truck, opened the driver’s door and demanded they pay for the ice.

Instead, the driver pulled a gun out and pointed it right at the owner, police said. Investigators say the owner of the business got away unharmed.

The suspects fled the scene.

No surveillance pictures or video are available.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Black Canyon Fire burns 11,000 acres in Yakima County, residents evacuate

2 more arrested in murder of 13-year-old boy in Kent

Edmonds passes backyard breeding ban amid overwhelmed animal shelters

Man sentenced to prison for 2021 hit-and-run that killed Shoreline mother

AI-powered cancer screening company Ezra comes to Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.