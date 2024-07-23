Black Canyon Fire burns 4,500 acres in Yakima County, residents evacuate

article

The Black Canyon Fire burning in central Washington has charred an estimated 4,500 acres, and some residents are evacuating for safety.

At around 8 a.m., the Washington State DNR announced that the Black Canyon Fire burning about 10 miles northwest of Naches, Washington, had grown to an estimated 4,500 acres – an increase of 3,500 acres since the DNR's 9 p.m. update on Tuesday.

Black Canyon Fire evacuations issued in Yakima County

Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuation notices were issued for some residents at around 7 a.m., according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management (YVEM).

"A wildfire is threatening your safety," the YVEM wrote in a Facebook post. "If you are within the evacuation zone of the Black Canyon Fire, get your family and pets in your vehicles and leave now!"

Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuation notices have been issued for people living in the Wenas and Conrad Ranch areas of Selah, Washington. (Map provided by Yakima Valley Emergency Management)

Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuation notices have been issued in the following areas:

North side of N Wenas Rd. from Wenas Lake to Boyde Rd.

North side of Boyd Rd. east to Sheep Company Rd.

West side of Sheep Company Rd. N to the Horse Trailer Parking area on Old Durr Rd.

West boundary: Wenas Lake north to the LT Murray Ridge

Northern boundary: LT Murray Ridge

Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuation notices have been issued for people living in the Upper Wenas area (Map provided by Yakima Valley Emergency Management)

Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuation notices in the Upper Wenas area:

All of Lakeview Rd. from N Wenas Rd. to the end of Lakeview Rd.

Entire Elk Ridge Lane from N Wenas Rd. to the end of Elk Ridge Lane

All homes north of N Wenas Rd. from Lakeview Rd. to the east end of Lake Wenas

Level 2 "GET SET" Evacuation notices have also been issued. Officials are asking residents to have their families and pets ready to leave and to move emergency supplies into their vehicles.

Level 2 "GET SET" Evacuation notices have been issued for people living in the Wenas and Conrad Ranch areas of Selah, Washington. (Map provided by Yakima Valley Emergency Management)

Level 2 Evacuation notices have been issued for people in the following areas:

Residents in the Wenas and Conrad Ranch areas of Selah

South side of N Wenas Rd. from Wenas Lake to Longmire Lane

West side of Longmire Lane from N Wenas Rd. to Naches Wenas Rd.

West side of Naches Wenas Rd. from Longmire Lane to Clemans Dr.

North from the intersection of Naches Wenas Rd. and Clemans Dr. to Wenas Lake

As crews continue to fight the fire throughout the day with ground and air resources, the American Red Cross is working to set up shelter for those who have already evacuated.

The YVEM has also been translating evacuation notices for Spanish-speaking residents in the area:

"La Cruz Roja Estadounidense está trabajando para establecer un refugio para las personas evacuadas del incendio Black Canyon en Selah, WA. Se proporcionará más información una vez que se haya establecido el refugio."

