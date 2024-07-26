Yakima County declares emergency as Rimrock Retreat Fire reaches 13,000 acres

The Board of Yakima County Commissioners approved a Declaration of Emergency for the Rimrock Retreat Fire, which has spread more than 13,000 acres and forced residents to evacuate their homes.

Fire burning near Rimrock, Washington closes US-12 in both directions

The wildfire, which became known as the Rimrock Retreat Fire on July 23, is spreading rapidly and posing a significant threat to nearby communities. The Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuation zone has expanded, impacting the entire geographical area of Rimrock Retreat. The fire has reached 13,183 acres and is 0% contained.

On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation sent out an update saying that Highway 12, which was shut down in both directions earlier this week, had extended its closure point further east. It is believed that the wildfire had jumped the highway.

Yakima Valley Emergency Management shared the Board's Emergency Declaration on social media on Thursday evening.

The Yakima Board of Commissioners has determined that the fire will rapidly overwhelm local resources, and without additional efforts, residents face an increased risk to their lives and property.

The fire's path is moving west and traversing down Tieton Canyon through steep and heavily forested hillsides.

The emergency declaration empowers all Yakima County public offices, including the Sheriff's Office, the Office of Emergency Management, the Commissioner's Office, and others, to make essential contracts and obligations to address the crisis and safeguard residents and property. Furthermore, the county will offer assistance to those affected by the fire.

If you live in the area and need to keep up with evacuation notices, you are encouraged to check for updates on Yakima Valley Emergency Management's Facbeook page.

Another fire burning in Yakima County, the Black Canyon Fire, has also prompted officials to issue Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuations, which are still in place as of Wednesday, July 24 at 9 a.m.

