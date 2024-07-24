US 12 closed near Rimrock due to fire burning in Yakima County

Highway 12 is closed in both directions near Rimrock Lake due to a fire, and Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuations are in place.

Fire burning near Rimrock, Washington closes US-12 in both directions

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), sent out the initial alert about US-12 closing on Tuesday at around 6:48 p.m. At around 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday, WSDOT announced the highway was still closed from milepost 151 to milepost 183.

Eastbound traffic was reportedly stopped at the summit of White Pass (milepost 151), while westbound traffic was stopped at Oak Creek (milepost 183).

Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuations were issued for people living or camping in the Rimrock Lake area in Yakima County.

(Photo: Yakima Valley Emergency Management)

Yakima Valley Emergency Management (YVEM) sent out the evacuation notices at around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Level 3 Evacuation zone was described by YVEM in a Facebook post:

All areas of Rimrock Retreat and any camper west of Rimrock Retirement

From Tieton Reservoir Path and US 12 Freeway to the east end of Windy Point Campground

Five miles north and five miles south on both sides of US-12, between Tieton Reservoir Rd. and Windy Point Campground

Rimrock is about 40 miles east of Yakima. Another fire burning in Yakima County, the Black Canyon Fire, has also prompted officials to issue Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuations, which are still in place as of Wednesday, July 24 at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.