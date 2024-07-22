Seattle's largest boating event, air show, and festival that features live music, food, beverages and family-friendly activities is back for its 75th anniversary.

FOX 13 Seattle has you covered with the Seafair weekend schedule of events, and everything you need to know before attending summer's can’t-miss event. Keep reading for all the details.

When is Seafair weekend?

Seafair weekend will run from Fri., Aug. 2 through Sun., Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the event.

How do you buy tickets to Seafair weekend?

General admission is free on Fri., Aug. 2 for everyone, and 1-day pass tickets start at $40, with discounts offered to children and seniors. Attendees can also go big this year with a 3-day Championship Pass which includes a Pit Pass for $100.

Grandstand seating ranges from $45 to $95.

Where will Seafair weekend be located?

The Seafair weekend hydroplane races and Seafair Air Show featuring the Blue Angels will take place at Genesee Park on Lake Washington, located at 4316 S. Genesee Street.

What events are taking place during Seafair weekend?

Boeing Air Show

The Boeing Air Show will feature the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the renowned U.S. Army Golden Knights; the airshow will showcase some of the most elite aviation teams on the planet. The airshow will take place on Lake Washington and can be seen from multiple locations. Check out our air show guide for the best places to see them.

Apollo hydroplane races

Over 220 mph of excitement is defined by the hydroplanes racing over the waters of Lake Washington over Seafair weekend. The races bring together the world's fastest racing boats to compete for the Apollo Mechanical Cup.

What is the full schedule of events for Seafair weekend?

Friday, August 2

9 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Testing

10:35 a.m. - Vintage Hydroplanes

10:55 a.m. - J Hydro Heat 1

11:10 a.m. - US Army Golden Knights

11:40 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Qualifying

1:05 PM - US Navy EA-18G Growler

1:35 PM - US Air Force C17

1:50 PM - US Air Force F35A

2:15 PM - PBY-5A Catalina

2:30 PM - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

2:40 PM - Boeing Air Show

2:50 PM - Vintage Hydroplanes

3:10 PM - US Marines F35B

3:35 PM - US Navy Blue Angels

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels entertained the crowd at the Seafair Chevrolet Cup and Key Bank Air Show in Seattle, Wash., on Aug. 3, 2007. (Jesse Beals/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

Saturday, August 3

9:00 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Testing

10:30 a.m. - J Hydro Heat 2

10:50 a.m. - Boeing Air Show

11:00 a.m. - PBY-5A Catalina

11:15 a.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue

11:35 a.m. - Vintage Hydroplanes

11:55 a.m. - US Army Golden Knights

12:25 p.m. - H1 Heat 1A 5 Minute Gun

12:30 p.m. - H1 Heat 1A

12:45 p.m. - H1 Heat 1B 5 Minute Gun

12:50 p.m. - H1 Heat 1B

1 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler

1:30 p.m. - US Air Force C17

1:45 p.m. - US Air Force F35A

2:15 p.m. - Vintage Hydroplanes

2:35 p.m. - H1 Heat 2A 5 Minute Gun

2:40 p.m. - H1 Heat 2A

2:55 p.m. - H1 Heat 2B 5 Minute Gun

3 p.m. - H1 Heat 2B

3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B

3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels

Sunday, August 4

9 a.m. - H1 Testing

10 a.m. - J Hydro Heat 3

10:20 a.m. - H1 Testing

11 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies, King County Helo Flag Presentation, National Anthem Singer

11:10 a.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue

11:20 a.m. - J Hydro Final

11:40 a.m. - Vintage Hydroplanes

12:00 p.m. - US Army Golden Knights

12:25 p.m. - H1 Heat 3A 5 Minute Gun

12:30 p.m. - H1 Heat 3A

12:45 p.m.- H1 Heat 3B 5 Minute Gun

12:50 p.m. - H1 Heat 3B

1 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler

1:30 p.m. - US Air Force C17

1:45 p.m. - US Air Force F35A

2:10 p.m. - PBY-5A Catalina

2:40 p.m. - Apollo Mechanical Cup Final 5 Minute Gun

2:45 p.m. - Apollo Mechanical Cup Final

3:05 p.m. - Boeing Flyover

3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B

3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels

4:35 p.m. - H1 Awards Ceremony

The Seafair Clowns make their way down the parade route in Seattle, Wash., on August 1, 2022. (Katherine Barner / FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking for more Seattle Seafair fun? The Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade celebrates the diversity and traditions of the Pacific Northwest with over 100 entries. This free event is perfect for the whole family, and will take place in downtown Seattle on 4th Avenue, on Sat., Jul. 27, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free, but reserved seating is also available.

