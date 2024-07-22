The 75th anniversary of Seafair is in full swing, and this summer tradition — which started in 1951 — has become a staple of Seattle, offering tons of events from hydroplane racing to a classic car show.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will soar over Seattle again, and we've compiled all the essential details on when and where to watch their breathtaking aerial aerobatics performed by some of the nation's top pilots.

Keep reading for a full rundown of the 2024 Seafair Air Show, and be sure to check out our Seafair guide for more information.

When do the Blue Angels fly over Seattle in 2024?

Seafair starts on Friday, August 2, at 9 a.m. and runs all weekend until Sunday, August 4. Events end at 6 p.m. each day.

The Blue Angels are set to appear at 3:35 p.m. each day of the event. Alongside the traditional Blue Angels show, the Boeing Air Show will showcase some of the most elite aviation teams on the planet. You can view the full schedule below.

Friday, August 2

11:10 a.m. - US Army Golden Knights

1:05 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler

1:35 p.m. - US Air Force C17

1:50 p.m. - US Air Force F35A

2:15 p.m. - PBY-5A Catalina

2:30 p.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

2:40 p.m.- Boeing Air Show

3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B

3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels

The Blue Angels fly over the ballpark prior to the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on July 29, 2015, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Saturday, August 3

10:50 a.m. - Boeing Air Show

11:00 a.m. - PBY-5A Catalina

11:15 a.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue

1:00 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler

1:30 p.m.- US Air Force C17

1:45 p.m. - US Air Force F35A

3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B

3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels

Sunday, August 4

11:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies, King County Helo Flag Presentation, National Anthem Singer

11:10 a.m. - US Coast Guard Search and Rescue

12:00 p.m. - US Army Golden Knights

1:00 p.m. - US Navy EA-18G Growler

1:30 p.m. - US Air Force C17

1:45 p.m. - US Air Force F35A

2:10 p.m. - PBY-5A Catalina

3:05 p.m. - Boeing Flyover

3:10 p.m. - US Marines F35B

3:35 p.m. - US Navy Blue Angels

Where can I watch the Blue Angels in 2024?

Seafair’s official location is Genesee Park on Lake Washington, located at 4316 South Genesee Street, offering the best views of all the events, including the Blue Angels and Boeing Air Show. General Admission will be free on Friday, with GA tickets starting at $40 on Saturday and Sunday.

Other places to watch the Blue Angels

There will be plenty of other options around Lake Washington to watch the air show at no cost:

Mount Baker Park - 2521 Lake Park Drive S., Seattle, WA

Colman Park - 1740 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle, WA

Pritchard Island Beach - 8400 55th Ave. S, Seattle, WA

Stan Sayres Memorial Park - 3808 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle, WA

Aubrey Davis Park - 2030 72nd Ave. S.E., Mercer Island, WA

Groveland Beach Park - 7740 S.E. 58th St., Mercer Island, WA

Medina Beach Park - 501 Evergreen Point Road, Medina, WA

Chism Beach Park - 9600 SE 11th St., Bellevue, WA

Meydenbauer Bay Park - 419 98th Ave. N.E., Bellevue, WA

Jet Blast Bash 2024 at The Museum of Flight

The Museum of Flight's annual Seafair weekend outdoor festival, Jet Blast Bash, promises an exhilarating experience with fast planes, live music, delicious food and a beer garden.

This event offers the closest seats in Seattle to witness the thunderous takeoffs and landings of the Blue Angels. Jet Blast Bash activities are free for members and included with general admission. Due to the potential noise and exhaust hazards from running jets, attendees are advised to wear ear and eye protection.

Held on August 3 and 4, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jet Blast Bash features a variety of engaging activities and performances. Highlights include the McCormick & Schmick's Beer Garden, a Blue Angels history talk, live art battles, food trucks, face painting and live music from bands Brickhouse and Mr. Pink. Special guest astronaut Mike Baker will also be available for a talk. Note: Parking in the main museum lot will be unavailable; attendees should refer to alternative travel and parking options.

