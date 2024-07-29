Seattle Police have released more information about the investigation into a brush fire in Queen Anne last week.

On Tuesday, July 23 detectives say a man in an unauthorized encampment had multiple propane tanks explode, setting the hillside blaze.

Seattle Police release more photos of the fire in Queen Anne on July 23.

The 64-year-old was then arrested for possession of dangerous weapons and issued a $7,500 assault warrant.

Seattle Police say charges of reckless burning have been sent to the City Attorney's Office as the case is investigated by the arson/bomb squad.

Nearby Kinnear Park was evacuated as a safety precaution and no injuries were reported.

