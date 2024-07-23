Seattle firefighters have mostly extinguished a fire that burned the hillside of Kinnear Park on Tuesday, with Seattle Police saying it possibly started from either a tent or encampment.

Seattle Fire says it received multiple 911 calls starting at 4:39 p.m. about a brush fire near W. Olympic Pl. and 8th Ave. W in Queen Anne. When crews arrived, they discovered the fire was climbing the hillside of Kinnear Park.

Firefighters used a trail to put water on where the fire was sparked, putting out most of it by 5:25 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Seattle Police say multiple propane tanks exploded at the scene, leading officers to believe the fire was human-caused.

According to police, one man was seen running and screaming in the area with his shirt on fire. The 64-year-old man was detained and provided medical treatment.

Police say the man was arrested on an unrelated warrant for assault, but it's currently unknown if he was responsible for starting the fire.

Kinnear Park was also evacuated for safety.

A large plume of smoke was seen by several people in the area, including some from the waterfront.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ via Cliff DesPeaux on X

Seattle Fire has blocked off the right northbound lane of Elliott Ave. W at W Mercer Place as they work to put out hot spots. Drivers should use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

