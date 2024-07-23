Here's all of Auburn's White River Amphitheater concerts through 2024
AUBURN, Wash. - The summer concert season is in full swing, and the White River Amphitheater, located on the Muckleshoot Indian Reservation in Auburn, offers a fantastic setting for live music enthusiasts.
Known for its picturesque backdrop and top-notch acoustics, this outdoor concert venue plays host to a diverse lineup of artists and bands across various genres, making it a favorite destination for performers and fans alike.
Here's a look at the upcoming events at the White River Amphitheater and through the rest of the year.
Upcoming concerts at White River Amphitheater
Tuesday, July 23: Niall Horan
Friday, July 26: Thirty Seconds to Mars & AFI
Saturday, Aug. 3: Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts & Morgan Wade
Monday, Aug. 12: Megadeth
Saturday, Aug. 17: Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads
Tuesday, Aug. 20: Limp Bizkit
Saturday, Aug. 24: Santana & Counting Crows
Saturday, Aug. 31: Train, REO Speedwagon & Yacht Rock Revue
Friday, Sept. 6: The Doobie Brothers & Robert Cray Band
Saturday, Sept. 7: Slipknot
Sunday, Sept. 8: The Marley Brothers
Thursday, Sept. 19: Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 06: (L-R) Elwood Francis and Billy Gibbons of the American band ZZ Top perform live on stage during a concert at the Zitadelle Spandau on July 6, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)
Saturday, Sept. 21: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top & The Outlaws
Sunday, Sept. 22: Gloria Trevi
Friday, Sept. 27: Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean & Zach Top
Sunday, Sept. 28: Pitbull
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Breaking Benjamin & Staind
Visit the White River Amphitheater's website for tickets and more information.
MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS
Seattle's 520 bridge to close in both directions for weekend construction
Washington secures $28M for salmon habitat restoration projects
Lightning sparks Miners Complex wildfire, burning 500 acres in WA
WA political leaders, analysts weigh in on Biden dropping out of presidential race'
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.