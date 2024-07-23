Here's all of Auburn's White River Amphitheater concerts through 2024

The summer concert season is in full swing, and the White River Amphitheater, located on the Muckleshoot Indian Reservation in Auburn, offers a fantastic setting for live music enthusiasts.

Known for its picturesque backdrop and top-notch acoustics, this outdoor concert venue plays host to a diverse lineup of artists and bands across various genres, making it a favorite destination for performers and fans alike.

Here's a look at the upcoming events at the White River Amphitheater and through the rest of the year.

Upcoming concerts at White River Amphitheater

Tuesday, July 23: Niall Horan

Friday, July 26: Thirty Seconds to Mars & AFI

Saturday, Aug. 3: Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts & Morgan Wade

Monday, Aug. 12: Megadeth

Saturday, Aug. 17: Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads

Tuesday, Aug. 20: Limp Bizkit

Saturday, Aug. 24: Santana & Counting Crows

Saturday, Aug. 31: Train, REO Speedwagon & Yacht Rock Revue

Friday, Sept. 6: The Doobie Brothers & Robert Cray Band

Saturday, Sept. 7: Slipknot

Sunday, Sept. 8: The Marley Brothers

Thursday, Sept. 19: Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 06: (L-R) Elwood Francis and Billy Gibbons of the American band ZZ Top perform live on stage during a concert at the Zitadelle Spandau on July 6, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Saturday, Sept. 21: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top & The Outlaws

Sunday, Sept. 22: Gloria Trevi

Friday, Sept. 27: Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean & Zach Top

Sunday, Sept. 28: Pitbull

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Breaking Benjamin & Staind

Visit the White River Amphitheater's website for tickets and more information.

