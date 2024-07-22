Lightning sparks Miners Complex wildfire, burning 500 acres in WA

The Miners Complex Fire, which consists of nine wildfires caused by lightning in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest area, has grown to 500 acres.

According to the Western Washington Incident Management Team (IMT), the wildfires that make up the Miners Complex Fire are the Miners Fire, Vista Ridge Fire, Dolly Creek Fire, Sulphur Three Fire, Sulphur Four Fire, Sulphur Thirty-Four Fire, Upper Sulphur Thirty-Two Fire, Lower Sulphur Thirty-Two Fire and the Plummer Fire.

The Miners Complex Fire is made up of nine individual wildfires in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest Region, all of which were caused by lightning. (Map provided by the Western Washington Incident Management Team)

All of these fires making up the Miners Complex are burning about 21 air miles east of Darrington, Washington. Keep reading to learn more about road closures, smoke and air quality and campfire restrictions.

Officials say there are no evacuations in place at this time, no structures have been damaged and no homes are under threat.

There are some closures and restrictions in place, according to the IMT:

Closures caused by the Miners Complex Fire:

Trails:

Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail from Mica Lake to Suiattle Pass

Suiattle River Trail

Miners Ridge Trail

Buck Creek Pass Trail

Miners Cabin Trail

Grassy Point Trail

Sulphur Mountain Trail

Campgrounds and Roads

Cascade River Road at and including Marble Creek Campground

Mineral Park Campground

All tributary roads, trailheads and trails associated with the above campgrounds are closed.

Smoke and air quality in Western Washington

Air quality is good to moderate around Western Washington today. There may be some high-level smoke from fires in Oregon. Otherwise, air quality could drop at times in Eastern Washington in communities where wildfires are burning.

Campfire restrictions caused by Miners Complex Fire

According to IMT, the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest area will be elevating restrictions to a full campfire ban beginning Wednesday, July 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.