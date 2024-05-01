Catch these shows at the Gorge Amphitheatre this summer

As the weather warms up, more and more people are thinking ahead to outdoor concert season.

The Gorge Amphitheatre (754 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, Grant County) will be having its first show of the season on Saturday, May 25, which is Memorial Day Weekend.

Catch these shows at the Gorge this summer

Saturday, May 25 to Sunday, May 26: ILLENIUM Festival (EDM festival)

Friday, May 31: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ken Carson & Irontom

Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23: Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge.

Saturday, June 29: Noah Kahan

Thursday, July 4 through Saturday, July 6: ODESZA (an EDM festival)

Sunday, July 14: Blink-182 and Pierce The Veil

Friday, July 26: Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Friday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 4: Watershed Festival (a country music festival with stars like Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and more)

Saturday, Aug. 10: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan & John Mellencamp

Friday, Aug. 16 to Sunday, Aug. 18: Bass Canyon Festival

Friday, Aug. 23: Tyler Childers & Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Dave Matthews Band

Friday, Sept. 6: Hozier

Saturday, Sept. 7: Glass Animals

Saturday, Sept. 14: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Saturday, Sept. 28: Imagine Dragons

What you can bring to the Gorge

Clear plastic bags are permitted, as are vinyl and PVC totes that are 12" x 6" 12" and/or small clutch bags/fanny packs, no bigger than 6"x9".

Any camera that has a detachable lens will not be allowed.

Credit/debit cards or mobile pay: The venue is cashless.

The Gorge does not allow firearms or weapons of any description on the property. This includes the venue and campgrounds.

Food can be brought in if it's in a clear 1-gallon Ziploc bag.

An empty water bottle is allowed for you to fill up. If it's not empty, it must be factory-sealed.

Animals are prohibited unless it's a service animal. Do not bring in glass containers, cans, large coolers, laser pointers, guns or fireworks.

Beyond Wonderland shooting

On June 17, 2023, four people were shot, and two of them died, while camping out for Beyond Wonderland, an EDM festival. The victims were identified as 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz and 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla, both of Seattle. The pair were engaged to be married.

According to court documents filed around June 21, active-duty soldier James Kelly had ingested psychedelic mushrooms, suffered a mental break, grabbed his handgun from his car and began randomly shooting people, including his girlfriend.

In response to the shooting, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office stepped up security at the Gorge Amphitheatre the following weekend.

The agency had additional officers staffed at the Gorge for "safety and security enhancements" at the venue and campground sites. According to the sheriff’s office, they didn't search cars or security screenings of concertgoers, which was still handled by private security.

He was shot by police and survived. He is currently set to go on trial in August.

