Driver arrested for DUI after iPhone alerts Bellevue police of crash

A Bellevue man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after his iPhone alerted authorities to a severe car crash.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) responded to an automated call from a suspect’s iPhone on the 13400 block of the Connector in Bellevue. The incident, which saw a vehicle overturned in a bushy area, occurred during the early morning hours.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found the vehicle upside down. Despite the severe nature of the crash, the driver was unharmed. However, after conducting field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody for DUI. Tests indicated that the suspect had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .11, which is above the legal limit.

Police have not released further details about the suspect or the specifics of the accident.

Two images showing a car crashed upside down in Bellevue, Wash. (Bellevue Police Department)

The use of automated technology in modern smartphones, such as the feature that alerted the BPD, is intended for use in emergency situations, allowing for rapid response by first responders.

The Bellevue Police Department is reminding drivers to always operate vehicles sober and to utilize technology responsibly to ensure safety on the roads.

