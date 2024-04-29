These are Washington's top 10 high schools, according to US News

U.S. News & World Report unveiled its annual rankings of the top public high schools in Washington state, providing insight into the educational landscape and academic excellence across the region.

Out of nearly 25,000 public high schools evaluated nationwide, 308 schools from Washington secured positions in the prestigious 2024 rankings, showcasing the state's commitment to academic achievement and student success.

The comprehensive rankings encompass various types of high schools, including traditional, charter, magnet and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) focused institutions, offering a holistic view of educational excellence.

Each school's performance is assessed based on a range of criteria, including standardized test scores in math, science and reading proficiency. The rankings allow for comparisons not only nationally but also within each state, providing valuable insights into the educational landscape at a local level.

In Washington, graduation requirements for high school students are rigorous, with students typically expected to earn 24 credits, complete a non-credit "high school and beyond plan" course and fulfill a Washington state history course. Proficiency in math, reading and science is measured through standardized assessments such as the Smarter Balanced exam and the Washington Comprehensive Assessment of Science.

Students listen to their teacher in a high school classroom on the first day of the new academic year on Sept. 4, 2023. (JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

The rankings highlight the exemplary performance of top-performing high schools in Washington's metropolitan areas, with the following institutions securing coveted positions in the top 10:

Tesla STEM High School, Redmond International School, Bellevue Interlake Senior High School, Bellevue Newport Senior High School, Bellevue Raisbeck Aviation High School, Seattle Bainbridge High School Mercer Island High School Issaquah High School Bellevue High School Vashon Island High School

The release of U.S. News' rankings serves as a valuable resource for parents, educators and policymakers, offering insights into the strengths and areas for improvement within the state's educational system.

UW encampment group asking school to cut ties with Israel, Boeing

