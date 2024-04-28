4 zebras escape on I-90 near North Bend

Several zebras got loose on I-90 Sunday, and Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers are working to corral the elusive animals.

According to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, four zebras were being transported on eastbound I-90 and escaped after the driver stopped to secure their trailer.

The incident happened near exit 32 in North Bend.

Trooper Johnson's latest post from 3:08 p.m. says they've wrangled three of the four zebras.

WSP also thanked the community for helping track down the animals.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, this incident hasn't caused any lane closures.

