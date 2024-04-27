Boats Afloat Show 2024 kicks off in Seattle

Boats Afloat is your chance to check out the latest options on the marine market this weekend.

This is your opportunity to learn about the newest technology and see for yourself how far the designs have come.

Boats Afloat is the largest floating boat show now in its 45th year. There are historical boats and current yachts on the market – from powerboats, sailboats, yachts — consider it a marine museum at Lake Union this weekend. Not only can you tour older vessels, you can find the newest eco-friendly option on the market.

"[This one is] hybrid-powered, meaning diesel-electric — so we use the electric motor for our slow-speed cruising," said Andrew Trueblood, a broker with Greenline Yachts. "Maintenance, boosts fuel economy. You get to cruise in complete silence on the boat. In diesel mode, it'll fast-charge. So we can recharge our Lithium battery bank. It's very much like a Toyota Prius, it works the same way."

The charity partner for Boats Afloat this year is Salmon for Soldiers. It’s a local organization that takes veterans out on the water for free. It gives them an opportunity enjoy marine life, catch fish, and bond with others out on the water.

Boats Afloat continues through Sunday. Tickets are still available. You can come and learn more about new boat designs and the future of marine technology. The event features live music as well as activities for children.