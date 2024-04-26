Top weekend things to do in Seattle April 26-28

article

Looking for something to do this weekend? The Seattle Mariners are back in town for their third homestand with plenty of giveaways and events. Also, this is the last weekend to check out the Seattle food scene during Seattle Restaurant Week.

If you decide to head out for something, make sure to dress for the occasion and check the latest weather forecast before you leave.

Seattle Mariners promotions, giveaways, more for 3rd homestand

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners poses with a trident in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners have an exciting lineup of events and promotions for their upcoming homestand, April 26 to May 1, featuring matchups against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves.

The third homestand of the season promises an array of activities for fans of all ages. From themed nights to special ticket offers, there's something for everyone to enjoy at T-Mobile Park.

Friday, April 26 vs. Diamondbacks (6:40 p.m.)

Mariners Turn Ahead the Clock Jersey Night : The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a Mariners Turn Ahead the Clock jersey.

J-Rod Squad presented by Adidas: Fans can sit in the J-ROD Squad seating section and receive a special Julio-inspired T-shirt.

College Night: College students can enjoy $10 View Level tickets.

Taiwanese Heritage Night: Celebrate the Taiwanese community's contributions to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

National Anthem by Sarah Rose Davis.

Saturday, April 27 vs. Diamondbacks (6:40 p.m.)

Special '90s Night: The first 10,000 fans will receive a Mariners neon hat.

Scout Night: Scouts can add a limited-edition Mariners-themed patch to their collection.

National Anthem by Wanz.

Sunday, April 28 vs. Diamondbacks (1:10 p.m.)

Little League Day: All kids 14 and under will receive a Cal Raleigh poster postgame.

Make-A-Wish Day: Celebrate World Wish Month with an exclusive co-branded Mariners and Make-A-Wish T-shirt.

National Anthem by Eagle Creek Elementary School.

Seattle-born K-Pop star JAY returns home with ENHYPEN for first-ever Tacoma concert

K-Pop group ENHYPEN is coming to Tacoma for a performance. Members will also throw the first pitch for a Seattle Mariners game at T-Mobile Park. [Photo courtesy of BELIFT LAB]

Seattle native and member of world-famous K-pop group ENHYPEN, JAY, is making his return to Washington after nearly 10 years.

ENHYPEN made their debut in 2020 with the album "BORDER : DAY ONE" following their journey on the show "I-LAND", a music survival show that the members competed on to make the final debut lineup.

Last weekend of Seattle Restaurant Week

Seattle Restaurant Week kicked off April 14 and foodies from all around Puget Sound are about to score on some tasty food at a low cost.

Saturday, April 27 is the last day to explore Seattle’s unique and innovative food scene at one of the 100 participating restaurants offering curated menus priced at $20, $35, $50, and $65.

Check out our Seattle Restaurant Week by neighborhood guide for all the details before you go.

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

The annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival began last month, and it's one of the largest tulip festivals in the U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit the tulip farms each year, and organizers want to make sure visitors make the best of their trip. Check out our Skagit Valley Tulip Festival guide for all the details and need-to-know information before you go.

Harry Potter: Magic at Play

Journey through rooms that plunge you into the heart of the series in "Harry Potter: Magic at Play." It offers engaging exhibits suitable for all age groups, capped off with a visit to a gift shop.

The experience is located at The Bravern, 11111 NE 8th St., Bellevue.