Seattle weather: Showers return this weekend

Showers are becoming more spotty Friday as Western Washington prepares for another round of rain this weekend.

Temps will be warmer Friday, back closer to average for late April.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The next round of rain showers hits on Saturday. This system will also bring in a cooler airmass, which will drop high temperatures back down into the mid 50s. Expect rounds of on and off showers Saturday. Sunday is looking drier, but there will still be a few lingering showers.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The roof will likely be closed for the next three Seattle Mariners games at T-Mobile Park as showers linger. Temps will also be cool, in the low to mid 50s at first pitch.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels in the Cascades will drop to around 3,000 feet on Monday. We'll be watching for a chance of a few inches of pass level snow early next week. Monday looks like the wettest day next week in the lowlands.

Have a great weekend!