Crews investigate abandoned house fire in Kent

Crews are investigating after an abandoned house in Kent caught on fire early Friday morning.

Puget Sound Fire (PSF) first reported the fire, which happened near the corner of SE Kent-Kangley Rd. and 116th Ave. SE, at around 3:40 a.m.

Crews were able to knock down a fire at an abandoned house in Kent in 30 minutes. (Puget Sound Fire)

When firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved fire at a house that had been boarded up.

Crews knocked down the flames in a matter of 30 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The property was listed for sale, with two buildings on the property. Years ago, the building was a daycare.

PSF’s Pat Pawlik tells FOX 13 that the building was a residence at one point. In the past, there have been a few fires in the two adjacent vacant buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.