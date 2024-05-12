2 killed after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Kent

Two people were killed in Kent Saturday night after crashing into a tree, causing their vehicle to catch on fire.

Kent Police said multiple witnesses called 911 around 7:40 p.m. to report a speeding vehicle that crashed on S. 272nd Street near S. Star Lake Road.

Police say the 911 callers stated the car crashed into a tree and was now on fire. Some witnesses tried removing the occupants from the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

Once officers and firefighters arrived on scene, they saw a white sedan completely engulfed in flames.

Sadly, the two occupants of the sedan were already dead, according to KPD.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit is now working to determine what led up to the deadly crash. The King County Medical Examiner's Office will investigate the cause of death and the identities of the two occupants.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information regarding the incident is urged to call the Kent Police non-emergency dispatch line 253-852-2121 and ask to speak to an officer, or call the KPD Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

