Kent man assaulted, shot by group of teens: police

Police are looking for a group of teens who they say assaulted and shot a man in Kent early Wednesday morning.

After midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at the Central Flats apartment complex on Central Avenue North.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man who called 911 to report that he had been shot in the lower back. Another person also called 911 to report hearing shots fired in the area.

Officers administered life-saving aid on the victim, and he was taken to the hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

According to police, the man, who was a transient from Kent, reported being assaulted by a group of teens after leaving Kent Station.

Investigators said the man reported that his bag that had personal items and a water bottle was stolen before shooting him.

The group drove away in a mid-sized SUV.

Police said the victim described the group as having one female and three to four males.

The investigation remains ongoing.

