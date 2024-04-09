Teen suspects charged in Tukwila carjacking, Renton crash

Three of five teens were charged after they were accused of carjacking a victim in Tukwila, while eluding police before crashing in Renton last week.

On Monday, Renton police said the three suspects face charges ranging from first-degree attempted robbery, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, felony hit-and-run and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

The other two suspects were not charged because of a "lack of criminal history," and them to receive diversion.

On April 3, a 12-year-old, a 15-year-old, and three 16-year-olds were accused of cajacking a victim in Tukwila, using that car to drive to Renton, where they attempted to carjack another victim.

They drove away at a high rate of speed and crashed in Renton. The suspects tried to run away but officers arrested all five.

The incident was caught on dashcam video.

The three were placed into juvenile detention and the other two were placed in home detention with electronic monitoring.

However on Friday, police said one of the 16-year-olds on home detention was rearrested in connection to a April 1 gunstore burglary in Renton. The court found probable cause for Burglary 2, Malicious Mischief 2, and Theft 2, and was placed into juvenile detention. Another 13-year-old suspect was arrested and released on home detention.

"We sincerely appreciate the collaboration with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to help ensure the safety of our community by arguing that these suspects be detained," said Renton Police Chief Jon Schuldt. "It was important for the deputy chiefs and me to be present in court to let the judge know how dangerous the suspects’ behavior is and that there needs to be consequences. We are pleased that four of the five are now detained."

Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. for three of the suspects.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washington state ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines ruled unconstitutional; state appeals

VIDEO: Seattle pot shop burglarized by large group using stolen vehicle

Federal Way mayor vows to make city safer, hire more officers in wake of multiple shootings

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

