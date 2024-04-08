Federal Way mayor vows to make city safer, hire more officers in wake of multiple shootings

The community of Federal Way is grappling with the aftermath of three recent shootings, one of which claimed the life of a 2-year-old child.

The first shooting happened at an IHOP parking lot, resulting in the tragic death of a 2-year-old child after an exchange of gunfire. Subsequent shootings occurred, including one at a convenience store and another where a teen girl was injured after shots were fired into an apartment.

In response to these distressing events, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell emphasizes the city's commitment to apprehending those responsible and making the community safer.

"We're going to do everything we can to track these people down and make our city safer," Ferrell said.

Expressing shock at the crimes, Ferrell is urging community members to come forward with any information that could aid in the investigation and arrest those responsible.

"You would never think that a horrible crime would occur at that exact location," Ferrell said, highlighting the brazenness of the shootings, outside a restaurant near a busy grocery store and an everyday busy coffee spot and dentist.

The incidents have left many questioning the motives. Police say the father of the 2-year-old was targeted, but it's unclear why.

"The individual showed up first in a stolen car, they showed up, left and came back," Ferrell said. "They came into the car, one of them looked in, they went away for a few minutes came back and shot at him and missed him."

Instead, the bullet hit his son. King County Medical Examiners identified him as 2-year-old Synsyr Lewis. He died after a few short hours in the hospital. The tragic loss of the child has deeply affected the Federal Way community. His parents shared a GoFundMe where they described the boy as "full of joy and smiles." They say "he was learning his numbers and colors" and "loved basketball and music."

"It's awful; it's the worst possible crime you can imagine," Ferrell said.

Despite recent setbacks, Ferrell points out that Federal Way has seen an overall decrease in crime compared to the first quarter of 2023. The city has bolstered its law enforcement efforts, adding 13 new officers and establishing a Special Operations Unit to address crime in known ‘hotspots’ like Pacific Highway. Ferrell says the city spent $1 million in overtime to help curb violence.

"We were having good success tamping down these numbers, but these crimes erupt when you least expect it," Ferrell said.

As investigations into the shootings continue, Ferrell looks ahead to the implementation of new legislation in June, which will provide additional tools for law enforcement to combat crime.

The same day that Synsyr died, two other shootings happened. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg when a bullet came crashing through the window of a Bayview Apartment. Police said the gunfire was meant for someone else inside.

FOX 13 previously reported a man was captured firing several shots at a group of people on a sidewalk Thursday morning, on camera. Police are now looking for a man and woman in connection to the case. A man was shot in the arm; fortunately, his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Ferrell says with 2024 being a budget year he's focused on continuing to grow the police department.

"We're not going to shrink from this," Ferrell said. "We're going to do everything we can to track these people down and make our city safer."

Residents are encouraged to report any relevant information to police, either by calling 253-835-6799 or emailing Lieutenant Krusey at kkrusey@cityoffederalway.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers.

