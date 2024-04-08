Expand / Collapse search

Two suspects in Federal Way shooting sought, police release photos

By Will Wixey
Published  April 8, 2024 3:26pm PDT
FOX 13 Seattle

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a shooting that left one man injured on April 4.

The department released photos of a man and woman inside a convenience store. They are suspected of shooting a man near Pacific Highway South and South 336th Street.

The victim in the shooting sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

Video of the shooting shows the two suspects exiting the store, the woman getting in the passenger seat, and the man putting his hoodie up while crouching behind the front of the car. The man then pulls out a gun and fires multiple rounds at a group of people walking down the sidewalk.

Anyone with information about the two suspects can call 253-835-6799 or email Lieutenant Krusey at kkrusey@cityoffederalway.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crimestoppers.

