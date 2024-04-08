Man, teen in custody after Seattle carjacking ends in Mercer Island

A man and a teen were taken into custody Sunday afternoon after a carjacking in South Seattle that ended on Mercer Island.

After 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking at Myrtle Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

According to investigators, two suspects carjacked a blue Toyota at gunpoint. The car owner was not hurt during the incident.

Officers spotted the stolen car going northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and police said they followed the car.

Police followed the stolen car onto eastbound I-90 and went on Island Crest Way on Mercer Island.

The suspects then drove into dirt and stopped.

Officers took a man and a teen into custody.

Police also recovered the stolen car and at the scene.

Mercer Island police responded to help with traffic control while Seattle police cleared the scene.

