Mercer Island residents evacuate due to risk of possible landslide

Several Mercer Island residents were evacuated from their homes late Wednesday due to the risk of flooding or a possible landslide, city officials said.

The city of Mercer Island informed about 20 homes near 95th Court Southeast to evacuate their property after a 24-inch underground water pipe started leaking and created unstable soil conditions, which put their homes at risk.

A geotechnical engineer analyzed the soil conditions and informed the city.

According to officials, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) owns and maintains the high-pressure water pipe which provides water to Mercer Island.

On Wednesday night, SPU turned off the water supply to the line and the city is receiving water from a secondary water main.

Residents were told to evacuate immediately until further notice.

The city's community and event center is where evacuated residents and their pets can gather.

Mercer Island is continuously working with SPU, Eastside Fire and Rescue, King County's Office of Emergency Management, the American Red Cross and other departments to keep affected residents safe.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

