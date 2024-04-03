Licenses suspended for WA nurse accused of forcing abortion pills into ex, a former patient

The Washington State Board of Nursing (WSBON) suspended the licenses of a Gig Harbor nurse accused of rape and domestic violence assault. He is also accused of forcing an abortion-inducing drug into his ex-girlfriend, a former patient of his, while they were having sex.

Content warning: Some readers may find the following content disturbing.

According to court documents, 42-year-old David Benjamin Coots and the victim first met when she went to his office in Jan. 2023, for an appointment at MultiCare in Gig Harbor.

She called him "flirty for a doctor" and he later asked for her number, hoping she could help him with real estate, according to the (WSBON).

They became friends and then started dating in Sept. 2023 when Coots told her that he and his wife were getting a divorce. The pair have five children.

In Jan. 2024, the victim said she had taken multiple pregnancy tests that were positive. She said Coots was "overly supportive" when she told him about the pregnancy and said he would take care of everything.

According to court documents, she told a deputy that she and Coots were having sex on Jan. 27 when he put his fingers into her farther and harder than normal, and that Coots was acting strangely afterward. She said after he left for the night, she noticed a pill fall from her vagina.

The victim said she asked Coots what the pill was. Eventually, according to documents, he told her he put four pills inside her that "causes miscarriages."

The victim went to the emergency room and had a rape kit performed.

In the days following, the victim said Coots sent her money and showed up at her house asking to talk, according to documents. She told investigators that she also received texts from Melissa Coots who threatened her if she talked to police, and also offered her money to keep quiet.

David Coots was arrested on March 11 for violating a court order and showing up where the victim was staying with a letter and gifts.

Coots has been released on $500,000 bond and is ordered to wear a GPS tracking device.

License to practice suspended

Coots has been practicing as a registered nurse in Washington since October 2006, according to the Washington State Board of Nursing.

The Board of Nursing said his registered nursing license and advanced registered nurse practitioner license were suspended on April 1 due to the allegations.

That means he cannot practice nursing in Washington until the charges against him are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.

Typically, cases of suspension can take some time to process and be approved, but it appears the state expedited Coots' suspension due to the nature of the charges.

Wife accused of threatening victim

The wife of a Gig Harbor nurse practitioner accused of forcing abortion pills on his pregnant girlfriend has been charged with witness tampering.

Melissa Coots, 39, is accused of bribing and threatening her estranged husband's girlfriend.

According to court documents, Melissa caught wind of the incident and began contacting the woman, texting her and saying she wanted to meet and talk with her. The victim did not respond until later that night, but within 20 minutes of responding, she told investigators Melissa showed up at her house. Court docs say she was frightened because she knew the Coots had guns at their house.

Melissa pressed her about her relationship with David, according to documents, then asked to see the report from the hospital, which the victim declined. Melissa warned this would destroy her and David's life if the victim went to the police, then asked how much money she wanted so that she would not go public, court docs say. The woman said it was not about money, but about holding David accountable, docs say.

According to court docs, Melissa told the victim she had been to her house several times this week, once with David.

After this, the victim filed a restraining order against David. Court docs say David continued to contact her through an unknown email address and relentless texting.

Gig Harbor Police reported when they went to serve the restraining order the first time, David was not home, but Melissa was. She reportedly asked if she could still contact the victim, but officers advised her against it, as she would "be acting as an agent for David."

*Help is available for victims of sexual assault. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.*

