‘This was a homemade bomb’: Tacoma cannabis shop targeted with homemade explosives

Tacoma Police are investigating after what appeared to be an "improvised explosive device" was found outside Craft Cannabis Friday.

Videos shared with FOX 13 shows an individual dropping off the device and then throwing a molotov cocktail at the store.

The business’ owner, James Bean, is asking for help in identifying the individual caught on camera during the March 15 incident.

"I think this could have been a very different story had the person been successful," Bean said.

Bean owns three other pot shops in Wenatchee and Vancouver. He opened the Tacoma store two years ago but said he noticed the location started being targeted in February.

"It all started after we finished our remodel and had a grand reopening," he said.

He said It started with signs being stolen. Those signs offered 35% off all products.

Featured article

"We even started getting threatening phone calls," he said.

But on Friday, things came to a head when he said someone tried to burn the building down.

"They rolled some type of fire starter onto the side of the building, and they threw a Molotov cocktail against the building," said Bean. "It’s a good thing he had bad aim."

As for the improvised explosive device, it was found by an employee.

"At first we thought it was something that belonged to a homeless person," said Quinn Newland.

Newland said he was doing perimeter checks when he found the bag.

"I looked inside and saw a propane tank and more Molotov cocktails," he said. "I immediately ran inside and called 911."

Tacoma Police responded and safely disposed of the device.

Craft Cannabis was hit again Sunday morning, with part of its sign partially burned down.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Investigators with Tacoma Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

In addition, Bean said he is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.