Prosecutors says recorded jail calls show accused quadruple murderer scheming defense

On Thursday, the prosecution in the quadruple murder trial against Maleke Pate played recordings that investigators say show Pate was scheming a defense strategy.

Pate is charged with killing 42-year-old Maria Nunez-Iese, her son, 19-year-old Emery Iese, Maria’s brother, 22-year-old Raymond Williams, and Raymond’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Natasha Brincefield.

Prosecutors say we may never learn why these killings happened, and it's possible Pate might not take the stand. The defense has not provided its witness list to the prosecutor’s office yet.

But on Thursday, recordings of what investigators say is Pate speaking to his mom were played in court.

This is an excerpt from the recordings:

"Listen to what I told them. I said, I said, I said, I said, I said my mom’s a whore and, and doesn’t know who’s in and out of the house, because whoever’s in there gets her high. That’s what I told them."

The prosecution stated these recordings show Pate actively concocting a defense strategy, despite knowing that jail phone calls are recorded.

Here is another clip from the recordings:

"Ain’t got no fingerprints on this gun. You ain’t got no fingerprints on nothing. It ain't mine. I give a f--- about how anyone feels. You ain’t got no actual face shot where I look you in your eyes on camera. That ain’t me."

The prosecution addressed these statements by also showing surveillance video of the person who investigators say is the murderer, compared to pictures of clothes found in Pate’s room and tattoos he has on his arms.

Before the jail calls were played in court, defense attorney Travis Currie tried to get the evidence thrown out.

"These are recordings of phone calls made by somebody who entered my client’s pin number and nothing else," said Currie.

Currie said that it might not be Pate on the phone.

But the prosecution argued the caller in these recordings referenced specifics to Pate’s case, including one of the names of Pate’s attorneys.

Later in the day, Pate put his head down on the table, like he was sleeping. He was like this for about twenty minutes.

The trial is expected to resume next week, and possibly reach a verdict by the end of the month.

