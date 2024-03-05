Tacoma quadruple murder trial: Prosecutors allege ‘scheme‘ between suspect, mother

After more than two years, the trial begins for the man investigators say randomly killed four innocent people in Tacoma.

Maleke Pate is charged with four counts of murder for the Oct. 2021 killings of 42-year-old Maria Nunez-Iese, her son, 19-year-old Emery Iese, Nunez-Iese’s brother 22-year-old Raymond Williams, and Williams’ girlfriend, 22-year-old Natasha Brincefield.

At moments during the hearing, the sound of crying overtook the prosecuting attorney’s opening statements.

Some family members even covered their ears to block out the recounting of the disturbing and tragic story of the murders.

Just feet away, accused murderer Pate watched and listened.

The prosecution broke down the evidence in the case piece by piece. Deputy prosecuting attorney for Pierce County, Sunni Ko, talked about doorbell camera footage that captured, which investigators say shows Pate fleeing from the murder scene.

Ko referenced evidence found inside Pate’s home, including the gun investigators say forensically matched the murder weapon.

Ko also mentioned jail phone calls between Pate and his mother that were recorded. Investigators say these phone calls show the two schemed a defense in which they claim Pate’s mom had a lot of sexual partners, and that the gun could have come from one of them.

Ko said during her opening statement there is still no motive.

"Just to hear it again, it’s still raw, you know? Hearing it, and hearing the other things we didn’t hear, like the evidence and all that footage and, of course, pictures. It helps to know that everything is falling where it should be," said Lauvale Iese.

Iese’s wife, son, brother-in-law and friend were murdered in the incident.

The prosecution’s opening statement lasted about 30 minutes.

The defense’s opening statement lasted less than five minutes. Defense attorney Travis Currie focused on the state’s case, which he said is based off circumstantial evidence.

"You’re going to end up coming back with a verdict of not guilty," said Currie. "You need to keep your ears and eyes to what you actually see, or don’t see produced by the state."