Mischievous dogs caught at several Pierce County schools, returned home

By Will Wixey
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Several furry friends got into some trouble after running off and ending up at several Pierce County schools.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office shared several dog wrangling stories on Sunday, with the latest one happening on Friday.

School Resource Officers at Spanaway Middle School were notified of four dogs that were running loose near the school.

Since Animal Control wasn't available at the moment, the officer sprung into action and corralled three of the four dogs in the principal's office.

Luckily, the officer had a few leashes for the dogs, where she later put them in the backseat of her cruiser.

After communicating with the dog's parents, they were later returned home.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they escaped by somehow unlocking various latches on an 8-foot-tall fence, allowing them to roam free.

Another School Resource Officer also had a run-in with a runaway Husky at Cedarcrest Middle School back on February 29.

The Husky didn't have a collar, so the officer did some digging and found a post from two years ago where a woman commented that the dog was her brother's.

Using the school database, the officer was able to call the woman and return the Husky to her brother.