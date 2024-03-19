Editor's Note: This story contains graphic content.

A married nurse in Gig Harbor is charged with rape and assault, accused of forcing abortion pills into his pregnant girlfriend while they were having sex.

Prosecutors in Pierce County charged David Benjamin Coots, 49, with third-degree rape, second-degree assault, tampering with a witness and five counts of violation of a court order.

David Benjamin Coots (MultiCare)

His wife, Melissa Marie Coots also faces one count of tampering with a witness.

According to court records, Coots and the victim first met when she went to his office in Jan. 2023, for an appointment at MultiCare in Gig Harbor. They became friends and then started dating in Sept. 2023 when Coots told her that he and his wife were getting a divorce.

In Jan. 2024, the victim said she had taken multiple pregnancy tests that were positive. She said Coots was "overly supportive" when she told him about the pregnancy and said he would take care of everything.

According to court documents, she told a deputy that she and Coots were having sex on Jan. 27 when he put his fingers into her farther and harder than normal, and that Coots was acting strangely afterward. She said after he left for the night, she noticed a pill fall from her vagina.

The victim said she asked Coots what the pill was. Eventually, according to documents, he told her he put four pills inside her that "causes miscarriages."

The victim went to the emergency room and had a rape kit performed.

In the days following, the victim said Coots sent her money and showed up at her house asking to talk, according to documents. She told investigators that she also received texts from Melissa Coots who threatened to "destroy her" life if she talked to the police, and also offered her money to keep quiet.

David Coots was arrested on March 11 for violating a court order and showing up where the victim was staying with a letter and gifts.

Coots was recently released on $500,000 bond. He is scheduled for a reserved bail hearing on Wednesday, and is required to show up for the hearing, according to prosecutors.

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to MultiCare for a statement, but at this writing has not heard back.

Help is available for victims of sexual assault. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

