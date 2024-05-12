Roses are red, violets are blue and on Mother’s Day, the flowers are in full bloom. So much so, that Americans spend more than $3 billion dollars on flowers every Mother’s Day, according to Statista.

At Pike Place Market, Mother’s Day is the busiest holiday for many of the flower stands there. FOX 13 spoke with one family who has been selling flowers there for 25 years. They said they started setting up shop at 4 a.m. on Mother’s Day and will likely go through 4,000 flowers.

"We try to put a smile on their face," they told FOX 13.

Faces like Lori’s and her son Harry, who spent the day at Pike Place buying flowers and having lunch.

"We just thought it’s a beautiful day, let’s go enjoy Seattle, we live up in Queen Anne," Lori said.

More than $33 billion dollars will be spent this Mother’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation.

For Zayn, who bought flowers for his fiancé’s mom and grandma, he had to circle around a few times before finding the perfect arrangement.

"I thought of her mom [for these flowers] because she loves orange and her grandma loves red and white," Zayn said.

