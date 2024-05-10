Things to do in Seattle during Mother's Day weekend

article

Looking for something to do this Mother's Day Weekend? Check out the West Seattle Community Garage Sale, the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park and more.

Weather-wise, this weekend could not be any more perfect for Mother's Day. However, temperatures are going to be in the 80s, so be sure to plan and dress appropriately.

Speaking of planning, traffic in Seattle could cause some headaches for drivers this Mother's Day weekend. President Biden is expected to visit Seattle on Friday, May 10 and May 11. His visit will likely create traffic issues, in addition to multiple construction projects happening in the area.

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

The much-anticipated West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is set to take place Saturday, promising an array of hidden treasures and unique finds across the neighborhood.

Seattle Mariners

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners holds a trident while celebrating a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on September 19, 2023 in Oakland, California.

The Seattle Mariners are hosting a six-game home series at T-Mobile Park all weekend into next week. Tickets are available on the team's website. Here's what the schedule looks like:

Friday, May 10: Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A's at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, May 11: Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A's at 6:40 p.m.

Sunday, May 12: (Mother's Day): Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A's at 1:10 p.m.

Monday, May 13: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m.

With the potential for intermittent closures of freeways and streets by the U.S. Secret Service during President Biden's visit, the Seattle Mariners advised fans Friday to expect delays and to consider alternative transportation methods such as public transit, biking or walking to the ballpark.

Seattle Sounders Cascadia Cup Mother's Day match

The Sounders will be traveling to Portland, Oregon this weekend to take on their rivals, the Timbers, in a Cascadia Cup match at Providence Park this Mother's Day.

While the Sounders won't be playing at Lumen Field this Sunday, the game will be airing on FOX 13! Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Harry Potter: Magic at Play (Last weekend)

Journey through rooms that plunge you into the heart of the series in "Harry Potter: Magic at Play." It offers engaging exhibits suitable for all age groups, capped off with a visit to a gift shop. Don't miss the enchanting opportunity this weekend – it's your final chance to immerse yourself in this magical experience, located at The Bravern, 11111 NE 8th St., Bellevue.

What concerts are coming to Seattle during Mother's Day Weekend?

Matt Rife at The Paramount Theatre

American comedian and actor Matt Rife attends a New York Knicks game against the LA Clippers at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

You can watch comedian and actor Matt Rife tell jokes and interact with the crowd at The Paramount Theater on May 10 and 11.

Ticket prices start from $49.50 (not including fees).

2024 Seattle International Film Festival

The 50th Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) is set to dazzle audiences with a lineup of 261 films representing 84 countries/regions.

The festival, scheduled May 9-19 at various venues across Seattle, promises an exciting array of cinematic experiences, including 92 features, 47 documentaries, five archival features, two special tributes, two secret screenings and 115 short films.

