T-Mobile Park urges transit use amid President Biden's Seattle visit

With the potential for intermittent closures of freeways and streets by the U.S. Secret Service during President Biden's visit, the Seattle Marines advised fans Friday to expect delays and to consider alternative transportation methods such as public transit, biking or walking to the ballpark.

Earlier in the week, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) alerted residents and visitors to anticipate traffic disruptions as President Biden is scheduled to arrive in Seattle on Friday and depart midday on Saturday.

Fans planning to attend Mariners games over the weekend are encouraged to monitor local traffic updates for the latest information.

Seattle Mariners games this weekend

Friday, May 10: Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics. First pitch: 6:40 p.m. Cal Raleigh POP! Collectible Night.

Saturday, May 11: Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics. First pitch: 6:40 p.m.

Sunday, May 12: Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics. First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. Mother's Day - Mariners Crossbody Bag.

Construction projects on local freeways

Aside from the presidential visit, Seattle's traffic congestion will be compounded by ongoing construction on the SR-520 Bridge from May 10 to May 13. The bridge will be closed in both directions across Lake Washington as crews work on installing utilities and permanent pavement. Lake Washington Boulevard will also be closed from Montlake Boulevard to East Foster Island Road, and the SR-20 bike and pedestrian trail will be fully closed as crews install a sign bridge over the freeway.

SDOT emphasizes that its engineers are prepared to adjust traffic signal timing within the city based on expected closures and rerouting needs. Dynamic message signs will be utilized to provide real-time updates to drivers, helping to mitigate traffic disruptions as much as possible.

Mariners fans are urged to plan their travel routes accordingly, especially during the busy Mother's Day weekend with multiple events happening in the greater Seattle area.

