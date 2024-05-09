Seattle Weather: Friday marks first day this year with temps in the 80s

It was a beautiful sunny day for the Pacific Northwest with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. The sunset was also beautiful above the Seattle Waterfront, which officially went down at 8:33pm.

Stadium Camera (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs today were almost 10 degrees above average, with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s around central Puget Sound. The warmest temperatures were along the coast in the low 80s.

TODAY HIGH TEMPS

Tonight, the skies will be clear and overnight temperatures will be mild. Lows in the low 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Friday with high temperatures peaking in the 80s. This will be the warmest day of the year so far!

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Reminder if you are heading to local lakes and rivers, temperatures in the water are still dangerously cold!

Lake and River Water Temps

Cold water can create dangerous conditions for swimmers, even if you are considered a good swimmer.

COLD WATER SAFETY

The pollen count will be high for the extended forecast as skies remain clear and warm. A high allergy count is expected on Saturday.

Pollen Count Forecast Expand

Highs will stay warm through Saturday, but it won't cool down much for Mother's Day. The upper level ridge of high pressure starts to break down Saturday into Sunday, which will drop highs into the mid 70s. A few more clouds to start the week, but highs will still be above average.